Mr. Trump has refused to signed the bill over the $600 stimulus checks, instead insisting on checks...



Related videos from verified sources How much you'll get with new stimulus checks



Late last night Congress passed one of the largest economic relief bills in history, which now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for signature. If he signs it, new forms of direct payments will be.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:05 Published 5 days ago