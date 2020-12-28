President Trump signs coronavirus relief bill

Global  
 

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
After lambasting the bill which passed in the house with bipartisan support the president signed the bill late Sunday night.

Make ends meet.

News 18's marvin bills joins us in studio this morning.

Marvin, when can people expect to see more money in their bank account?

Not soon enough, marlee.

A second round of stimulus payments was included in a coronavirus relief package signed by president donald trump last night.

However, the 600- dollar checks could take at least two weeks to hit your account.

Like the first round of checks earlier this year, the payments will not go out at once.

Those whose bank information is on file with the irs will likely get the money first because it will be ctly deposited into their account.

Others will receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.

President trump's signature on the deal also extends unemployment benefits for millions of people struggling.

News 18 this morning will continue to follow up with the deal, including progress on the stimulus checks.

Coming up in the next half hour, i'll let yoknow who is eligible to collect the money.

In studio this morning, marvin bills, news 18.

