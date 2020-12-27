Ronaldo and Infantino attend Globe Soccer Awards
Cristiano Ronaldo and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino are among the guests at the Globe Soccer Awards.
Ronaldo wins Player of the Century awardCristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich are the big winners at the 2020 Globe Soccer Awards.
