Suspect charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting
An arrest has been made in a deadly bowling alley shooting in Rockford, Illinois, that authorities described as a "completely random act." Gavino Garay reports.
Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting
A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others...
New Zealand Herald - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •Hindu •Mid-Day
A suspect is in custody after what authorities believe was a random attack at Don Carter Lanes, 80...
Upworthy - Published
3 people killed in shooting at Illinois bowling alley
Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, and a suspect is in custody, according to police.
