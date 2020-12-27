Suspect charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting

An arrest has been made in a deadly bowling alley shooting in Rockford , Illinois, that authorities described as a "completely random act." Gavino Garay reports.

Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.

Duke Webb, 37, is being held in Winnebago County Jail without bond on three counts each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

