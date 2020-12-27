Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting

A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.

One person is in custody.

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others in what authorities believe was a random attack.A "person..

Police say they believe the rampage was a random attack.

Three people were killed and three others injured in an apparently random shooting at a Rockford,...

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others...

A shooting in Rockford, Ill. Saturday night left three people dead and three more injured, Rockford...