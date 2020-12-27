Global  
 

Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting

Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting

Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting

A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.


Shooting rampage at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 people dead

 Police say they believe the rampage was a random attack.
 
Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

 A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others in what authorities believe was a random attack.
3 killed, 3 others wounded in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

 One person is in custody.
Illinois bowling alley shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 in custody

A shooting in Rockford, Ill. Saturday night left three people dead and three more injured, Rockford...
Rockford shooting: 3 dead, 3 wounded in random attack

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others...
6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random act at Rockford, Illinois bowling alley, police say

Three people were killed and three others injured in an apparently random shooting at a Rockford,...
3 people killed in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

3 people killed in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting At Rockford Bowling Alley

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting At Rockford Bowling Alley

Police said a shooter was in custody late Saturday.

