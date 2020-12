Police said a shooter was in custody late Saturday.



Related videos from verified sources Bowling alley struggling to survive amid COVID-19 pause



Bowling alley struggling to survive amid COVID-19 pause Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:10 Published 2 weeks ago Jackson firefighters spend hours battling massive blaze



A former bowling alley and skating rink burned for hours in South Jackson as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Credit: WAPT Duration: 05:23 Published on December 2, 2020 Former bowling alley goes up in flames



Jackson firefighters battle a massive fire at what was once a bowling alley in South Jackson. Credit: WAPT Duration: 03:34 Published on December 2, 2020