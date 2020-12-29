Suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting denied bail; victims identified
The man who has been charged in a mass shooting Saturday in Rockford that killed three and injured three others was denied bail Monday.
Green Beret Accused Of Killing 3 People At Rockford Bowling Alley Held Without BailDuke Webb, an Army green beret accused of killing three people in a mass shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, was ordered held without bond on Monday. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
Green Beret From Florida Charged In Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left three dead and three wounded at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night, police say.
Suspect charged in Illinois bowling alley shootingAn arrest has been made in a deadly bowling alley shooting in Rockford, Illinois, that authorities described as a "completely random act." Gavino Garay reports.