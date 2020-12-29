Suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting denied bail; victims identified

The man who has been charged in a mass shooting Saturday in Rockford that killed three and injured three others was denied bail Monday.



Related videos from verified sources Green Beret Accused Of Killing 3 People At Rockford Bowling Alley Held Without Bail



Duke Webb, an Army green beret accused of killing three people in a mass shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, was ordered held without bond on Monday. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:08 Published 2 hours ago Green Beret From Florida Charged In Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3



A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left three dead and three wounded at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night, police say. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:20 Published 10 hours ago Suspect charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting



An arrest has been made in a deadly bowling alley shooting in Rockford, Illinois, that authorities described as a "completely random act." Gavino Garay reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago