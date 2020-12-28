NCIS Los Angeles S12E07 Overdue

Global  
 

NCIS: Los Angeles 12x07 "Overdue" Season 12 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - The NCIS team's murder investigation of a man who sold military information leads to the abduction of a doctor whose cutting edge neurotechnology could be developed into advanced weaponry.

Also, team members are interviewed by FLETC to see if Deeks would make a good NCIS agent, and Callen tries to have an important talk with Arkady, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, January 3rd on CBS.


