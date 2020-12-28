Global  
 

Probe Of New York Health Care Network's Handling Of COVID-19 Vaccine Continues

Probe Of New York Health Care Network's Handling Of COVID-19 Vaccine ContinuesCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the state's investigation into ParCare.

New York officials investigating health network over vaccine distribution

State health officials in New York are investigating a New York City health care provider regarding...
State Probing Health Network Over Handling Of COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

State Probing Health Network Over Handling Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Department of Health has launched an investigation into ParCare Community Health Network practices during the first round of vaccine distribution. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

