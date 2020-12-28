China exerts more pressure on Ant Group

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
China's central bank disclosed on Sunday it had asked the country's payments giant Ant Group Co Ltd to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations, the latest blow to its billionaire founder and controlling shareholder Jack Ma.

 Chinese regulators have ordered Ant Group, the world's largest financial technology company, to rectify its businesses and comply with regulatory requirements..
China has launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behavior and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days, regulators said on Thursday, in the latest blow for Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire. Bryan Wood reports.

Alibaba Group beat third quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, driven by e-commerce growth after China emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, and said it was assessing the suspension of its affiliate Ant Group's listing. Ciara Lee reports

The decision to halt Ant Group's IPO is causing pain for everyone from retail investors to major banks and billionaire Jack Ma. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

From a payments processor to the world's largest unicorn, let's chart the rise of China's Ant Group, backed by billionaire Jack Ma. Megan Revell reports.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, owned by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, saw its shares hit on Thursday after...
China's financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible...
Ant Group Co has been ordered by the Central Bank of China to reexamine its fintech businesses,...
