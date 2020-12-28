China exerts more pressure on Ant Group Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:20s - Published China exerts more pressure on Ant Group China's central bank disclosed on Sunday it had asked the country's payments giant Ant Group Co Ltd to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations, the latest blow to its billionaire founder and controlling shareholder Jack Ma. Flora Bradley-Watson reports. 0

