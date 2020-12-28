Rahul Gandhi travelling on short personal visit, will be back soon: Surjewala
Rahul Gandhi travelling on short personal visit, will be back soon: Surjewala
Congress National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on December 28 informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and will be back soon.
"We have informed before also that Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and he will be among us very soon," said Surjewala on Rahul Gandhi's absence during celebrations of 136th Foundation Day of Congress.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 28, General Secretary of Congress KC Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is indulging in low-level politics. "They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader," he added.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the new party president will be elected soon. While addressing a press conference, Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead congress. He asserted that 99.9 per cent of people including him want party leader Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. "Congress workers and members will choose a person who is best suited for the post. 99.9 per cent of people including me want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. Final call will be taken by him," Surjewala said. Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief after the party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
