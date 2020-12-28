Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published 6 minutes ago

Rahul Gandhi travelling on short personal visit, will be back soon: Surjewala

Congress National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on December 28 informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and will be back soon.

"We have informed before also that Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and he will be among us very soon," said Surjewala on Rahul Gandhi's absence during celebrations of 136th Foundation Day of Congress.