India's Kohli, Australia's Perry dominate ICC decade honours

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves, what we want to do as a unit and we are going to back our every individuals," Rahane said on the eve of the match. "It is a proud moment for me leading India, obviously it is a great opportunity, responsibility as well but I don't want to take any pressure," said the dependable middle-order batsman. "I think what I want to do is back my team. So focus is not on me, it is all about team and how we want to do well as a team. We are focussing on that."Even skipper Kohli, before leaving for India for the birth of his child, urged Rahane to be himself and play fearless cricket. Watch the full video for more details.
While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Virat Kohli spoke to all of us (team) before leaving and we had our team dinner in Adelaide and he spoke to us about being positive and playing to our strengths as a team and unit." "We need to back our basics and plans and batting in partnerships," he added. "It is a proud moment for me to lead India and it is a great opportunity and responsibility as well," Ajinkya further stated.
While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Role of openers everywhere not only in Australia is very crucial and I don't want to put any pressure on our openers' and just want to give them freedom." "We will definitely miss Virat in 3 test matches because a player like him in your side is a great thing," he added. "Australians are very good in playing mind games so let them do that as we are just focusing on ourselves what we want to do as a unit," Ajinkya further stated.
