Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 03:14s - Published 6 minutes ago

Stunning aerial footage of the River Severn show much of Worcestershire underwater following severe flooding and more rain from

Stunning aerial footage show much of Worcestershire underwater following severe flooding and more rain from Storm Bella.

Water levels on the Severn are dropping after breaching 5m but are predicted to rise today (27/12) after heavy rain last night.

Cars on the M5 motorway appear to be crossing a bridge as video show submerged farmland to both sides.

This video was shot on the 27th December 2020.