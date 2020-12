ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:12s - Published 6 minutes ago ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend YEAH, I GUESS THAT'S ONE WAY TOGET RID OF THE SNOW.I DON'T RECOMMEND THAT.WE HAVE SNOW FALLING IN OUR OWNMOUNTAINS RIGHT NOW.IT'S COME HEAVILY RIGHT NOW.STAY PUT TODAY.WE WILL SEE SNOW-COVERED ROADS.THE POSSIBILITY OF DOWNED TREESAND BLIZZARD-LIKE CONDITIONS.RIGHT NOW WE HAVE THE COLD FRONTSWEEPING THROUGH THE COUNTYRIGHT NOW.THAT'S THE HEAVY RAIN AND THETHUNDERSTORMS THAT WE'VE BEENSEEING.THEN A SECONDARY WAVE WILL COMETHROUGH AS THE CENTER OF THESTORM PUSHES THROUGH.WE WILL SEE RAIN THROUGHOUT THEDAY.IT SHOULD TAPER OFF A LITTLE BITBETWEEN NOW AND THIS EVENING ANDPICK UP AGAIN.RIGHT NOW TEMPERATURES ARE INTHE 50s AND 40s AND 30s IN THEMOUNTAINS.IN FACT, PALOMAR MOUNTAIN AT29°.THE COLD FRONT HAS SWEPT THROUGHAND TEMPERATURES DROPPED SEVERALDEGREES SINCE THE PASSING.ALSO PRETTY GUSTY.EL CAJON, GUSTS UP TO 24 MILESPER HOUR, SIMILAR IN RAMONA.THE MOUNTAIN AND DESERTS, WINDSANYWHERE FROM 30 TO 50 MILES PERHOUR.SO ABC 10News FUTURECAST DOING ANICE JOB SHOWING THE COLD FRONTRIGHT NOW AND THEN IT'S JUSTKIND OF ON AND OFF SHOWERSTHROUGH THE DAY.THIS EVENING, AFTER ABOUT 6:00,7:00, RAIN WILL PICK UP, ONCEAGAIN, BIRDS OF HEAVY RAIN ANDSHOWERS WILL END EARLY, EARLYTOMORROW MORNING.COAST AND INLAND NEIGHBORHOODS4/10 OF AN INCH TO AN INCH OF ARAIN.THE MOUNTAINS ONE TO TWO INCHES.SNOW ABOVE 4500 FEET.THAT MEANS THAT JULIAN SHOULDMOSTLY SEE RAIN TODAY, BUT IT'SA HEAVY SHOWER AND A DUSTING OFSNOW.SHOWERS END EARLY TOMORROWMORNING.TEMPERATURES BACK IN THE 60sTOMORROW.INLAND NEIGHBORHOODS ALSO IN THE60s AFTER THE 50s TODAY.LOOKING LIKE SANTA ANA ROLLINGTHROUGH ON FRIDAY.LUCKILY WE'LL HAVE SEEN RAINSINCE THEN.SNOW ABOVE 5,000 FEET, UP TO AFOOT OF SNOWFALL.TEMPERATURES IN THE 40sTOMORROW, 50s ON WEDNESDAY, ANDTHE DESERT AREAS, RAIN TODAYWITH GUSTY





