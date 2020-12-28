|
|
|
Heavy snow coats Milan in white but disrupts city traffic
Heavy snow coats Milan in white but disrupts city traffic
The northern Italian town's famous Piazza Duomo was looking particularly scenic with its white winter coat.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vaccine for nurse of Italy's first patient
Italian nurse Lucia Premoli took care of 'patient 1' back in February and on Sunday (December 27) she was one of the health workers at the head of the queue for the shot.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Related videos from verified sources
|