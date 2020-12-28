Global  
 

Heavy snow coats Milan in white but disrupts city traffic

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
The northern Italian town's famous Piazza Duomo was looking particularly scenic with its white winter coat.


Snow blankets Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy

