Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Africa businesses take advantage of COVID-19 lockdown

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
South Africa businesses take advantage of COVID-19 lockdown

South Africa businesses take advantage of COVID-19 lockdown

Boutique hotels and high-end restaurants have folded, and thousands of people are out of work.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Africa South Africa Southernmost country in Africa

South Africa COVID cases over one million [Video]

South Africa COVID cases over one million

South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Covid: South Africa passes one million infections as cases surge

 The grim milestone comes days after a new variant of the coronavirus was identified in the country.
BBC News

South Africa on verge of new virus rules as it hits one million cases

 South Africa's Covid-19 spike has taken the country to more than 1 million confirmed cases on Sunday and President Cyril Ramaphosa called an emergency meeting of..
New Zealand Herald

'A powerful gesture in our history' - South Africa players raise fists before Test

 South Africa express their "ongoing commitment" to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as players raise their fists before the first Test against Sri..
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

On Christmas Eve, one Cape Town resident cooks up a storm for poverty-stricken locals affected by gang violence [Video]

On Christmas Eve, one Cape Town resident cooks up a storm for poverty-stricken locals affected by gang violence

A good Samaritan in Cape Town's notorious Cape Flats has started a foundation that feeds dozens of locals whose lives have been ravaged by local gang violence and poverty.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
Refugees appeal for help from UNHCR: Toilets & ablution facilities removed from Camp [Video]

Refugees appeal for help from UNHCR: Toilets & ablution facilities removed from Camp

Refugees who started a protest late in 2019 at the offices of the UNHCR in Cape Town are now in temporary shelters in Bellville.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published