After Delay, President Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:44s - Published 4 minutes ago After Delay, President Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill President Trump has now signed the bi-partisan covid-relief bill that congress passed a week earlier. The president had thrown the bill's future into uncertainty when he criticized the bill's $600 stimulus checks as being too low. Katie Nielsen reports. (12/28/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend