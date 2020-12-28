Watch: Country's first driverless train begins operations

Ahead of Diwali, Haryana govt announces ban on firecrackers across state



Haryana government said it has decided to put a complete ban on sale of firecrackers in state. Making the announcement, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the notice will be issued on Saturday. Decision was taken to contain Covid spread due to pollution created by bursting of crackers. CM Khattar, who was addressing a press conference, also spoke on 'love jihad'. "Earlier, we had decided to ban firecrackers in NCR and Panchkula area. Now, we have decided to ban it across the state, notice will be issued tomorrow," he said. The Haryana CM added, "In the next cabinet meeting, this proposal will be presented. A strict law will be made, I believe all sensible people will support it."

