Watch: Country's first driverless train begins operations

While addressing an event in national capital, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 28 said, "During UPA govt, Manmohan Singh and Sharad Pawar wanted to bring farm laws but they could not stand pressure and influence. We're fortunate that today Modi is our PM who works selflessly for development of country and welfare of people."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 100thKisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28 via video conferencing. At the event, PM said, "Kisan Rail is a big step towards empowering the farmers and increasing their income." "Kisan Rail is like a moving cold storage facility. Perishable items like fruits, vegetables, milk, fish etc can be safely transported from one place to another in time," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on December 28. He also launched fully operational National Common Mobility Card on the Airport Express Line. The driverless train will operate from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present during the inaugural function.
During the inaugural function of India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that by 2025, government will take metro service to more than 25 cities. "First metro in Delhi was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our govt was formed in 2014, only 5 cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail services. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities," said PM Modi.
During the inaugural function of India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. "The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems," said PM Modi.
Haryana government said it has decided to put a complete ban on sale of firecrackers in state. Making the announcement, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the notice will be issued on Saturday. Decision was taken to contain Covid spread due to pollution created by bursting of crackers. CM Khattar, who was addressing a press conference, also spoke on 'love jihad'. "Earlier, we had decided to ban firecrackers in NCR and Panchkula area. Now, we have decided to ban it across the state, notice will be issued tomorrow," he said. The Haryana CM added, "In the next cabinet meeting, this proposal will be presented. A strict law will be made, I believe all sensible people will support it."
