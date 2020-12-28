WAAY 31 Hero Salute: John H. Smith Jr.

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

This morning's salute goes out to world war two veteran, john smith junior.

Mr. smith served in the army as a military police officer.

He fought in world war two, in saipan.

His family tells us the 96 year old's favorite story to tell about serving was when he and his fellow soldiers sang amazing grace to protect them-- and to this day that song holds a very special and emotional meaning to him.

Mr. smith, from all of us here at waay 31, thank you for your service!

