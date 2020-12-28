Shikhar Dhawan confident of India winning Test series against Australia

Speaking on the on-going test series between India and Australia, Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed confidence of the guest team winning the series, despite trailing the four-match series by 0-1.
"India is doing so well.
In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, players are performing well with their bat and ball," he added.
India made a splendid comeback after losing the first test in Adelaide terribly, and is well positioned to win the ongoing Boxing Day test match in Melbourne.
): Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi by six wickets in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 02. RCB is at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs. RCB All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed's 2/26 went in vain, however, he termed his 1st ever wicket in IPL career of Shikhar Dhawan 'special'. Ahmed said, "The practice camp of T20 (in UAE) helped me and my first IPL wicket of Shikhar Dhawan was very special for me which will give me confidence in the coming games too. The atmosphere in our team is really good and we talk about better performances of past."
India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves, what we want to do as a unit and we are going to back our every individuals," Rahane said on the eve of the match. "It is a proud moment for me leading India, obviously it is a great opportunity, responsibility as well but I don't want to take any pressure," said the dependable middle-order batsman. "I think what I want to do is back my team. So focus is not on me, it is all about team and how we want to do well as a team. We are focussing on that."Even skipper Kohli, before leaving for India for the birth of his child, urged Rahane to be himself and play fearless cricket.
While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Each and every individual in this team is really capable to do well so it is a challenge for the captain and management to select the top 11." "Jasprit Bumrah is a quality bowler but it is all about bowling in partnerships and bowling towards the plan," he added.
International Cricket Council (ICC) on December announced awards of the decade. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. He scored most runs (20,396), hundreds (66) and fifties (94) in the period. 'Captain Cool' bagged the Spirit of Cricket Award. MS Dhoni won the award for his welcoming gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after bizarre run out ion 2011. Australian Ellyse Perry was named Female Cricketer of the Decade. Australian ace batsman Steve Smith is the Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade. Afghani spinner Rashid Khan bestowed with T20I Men's Cricketer Award for being highest wicket taker in the period (89).
While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Virat Kohli spoke to all of us (team) before leaving and we had our team dinner in Adelaide and he spoke to us about being positive and playing to our strengths as a team and unit." "We need to back our basics and plans and batting in partnerships," he added. "It is a proud moment for me to lead India and it is a great opportunity and responsibility as well," Ajinkya further stated.
