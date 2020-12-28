Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published 8 hours ago

Shikhar Dhawan confident of India winning Test series against Australia

Speaking on the on-going test series between India and Australia, Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed confidence of the guest team winning the series, despite trailing the four-match series by 0-1.

"India is doing so well.

In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, players are performing well with their bat and ball," he added.

India made a splendid comeback after losing the first test in Adelaide terribly, and is well positioned to win the ongoing Boxing Day test match in Melbourne.