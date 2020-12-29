Global  
 

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan on India's chances against Australia in Test series

Shikhar Dhawan commented on India's chances in the Test series against Australia.

Dhawan spoke in the aftermath of India's lowest-ever test total of 36 runs.

India's batting order collapsed in Adelaide Test as Australia took 1-0 lead.

Ajinkya Rahane has led India's comeback in 2nd test with an impressive ton.

"India have done so well in the second Test even in the absence of Virat Kohli.

I'm very confident that India will (win the series).

They are doing so well and giving such a strong message with their bowling and batting.

It shows that our bench-strength is also prepared to take on any side," said Dhawan.

Watch the full video for more.


Shikhar Dhawan confident of India winning Test series against Australia [Video]

Shikhar Dhawan confident of India winning Test series against Australia

Speaking on the on-going test series between India and Australia, Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed confidence of the guest team winning the series, despite trailing the four-match series by 0-1. "India is doing so well. In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, players are performing well with their bat and ball," he added. India made a splendid comeback after losing the first test in Adelaide terribly, and is well positioned to win the ongoing Boxing Day test match in Melbourne.

Rahane's fine ton puts India in control against Australia

 Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane's brilliant unbeaten century gives India control of the second Test against Australia on day two.
