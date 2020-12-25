Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Each and every individual in this team is really capable to do well so it is a challenge for the captain and management to select the top 11." "Jasprit Bumrah is a quality bowler but it is all about bowling in partnerships and bowling towards the plan," he added.
Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain, which scientists concludedwas spreading more rapidly, mean millions of people in England will join thosealready under lockdown conditions from Boxing Day. An estimated 645,800 peoplein private households in England had Covid-19 between December 12 and 18,according to the ONS – the equivalent of around 1.18% of the population, orone in 85 people.
Scenes in Dover as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK has agreedwith France to keep the border open “throughout Christmas”. Mr Shapps haspromised ferries will sail on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as French firemenhave been drafted in to help test thousands of drivers who have been strandedat the Port of Dover this week.
Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition..
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...
On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before..