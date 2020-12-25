Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:57s - Published
Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday.

"Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that.

We are focussing on ourselves, what we want to do as a unit and we are going to back our every individuals," Rahane said on the eve of the match.

"It is a proud moment for me leading India, obviously it is a great opportunity, responsibility as well but I don't want to take any pressure," said the dependable middle-order batsman.

"I think what I want to do is back my team.

So focus is not on me, it is all about team and how we want to do well as a team.

We are focussing on that."Even skipper Kohli, before leaving for India for the birth of his child, urged Rahane to be himself and play fearless cricket.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ajinkya Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Indian cricketer

Ind vs Aus: 'Challenge for captain, management to select top 11', admits Rahane [Video]

Ind vs Aus: 'Challenge for captain, management to select top 11', admits Rahane

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Each and every individual in this team is really capable to do well so it is a challenge for the captain and management to select the top 11." "Jasprit Bumrah is a quality bowler but it is all about bowling in partnerships and bowling towards the plan," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:26Published
Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane [Video]

Ind vs Aus: 'Proud moment, great opportunity to lead India', says Ajinkya Rahane

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Virat Kohli spoke to all of us (team) before leaving and we had our team dinner in Adelaide and he spoke to us about being positive and playing to our strengths as a team and unit." "We need to back our basics and plans and batting in partnerships," he added. "It is a proud moment for me to lead India and it is a great opportunity and responsibility as well," Ajinkya further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Indian international cricketer

Will miss Virat in 3 test matches, having him by your side is great thing: Rahane [Video]

Will miss Virat in 3 test matches, having him by your side is great thing: Rahane

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Role of openers everywhere not only in Australia is very crucial and I don't want to put any pressure on our openers' and just want to give them freedom." "We will definitely miss Virat in 3 test matches because a player like him in your side is a great thing," he added. "Australians are very good in playing mind games so let them do that as we are just focusing on ourselves what we want to do as a unit," Ajinkya further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Boxing Day Boxing Day 26 December, usually a public holiday in the UK

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain [Video]

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain

Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain, which scientists concludedwas spreading more rapidly, mean millions of people in England will join thosealready under lockdown conditions from Boxing Day. An estimated 645,800 peoplein private households in England had Covid-19 between December 12 and 18,according to the ONS – the equivalent of around 1.18% of the population, orone in 85 people.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover [Video]

Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover

Scenes in Dover as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK has agreedwith France to keep the border open “throughout Christmas”. Mr Shapps haspromised ferries will sail on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as French firemenhave been drafted in to help test thousands of drivers who have been strandedat the Port of Dover this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Here's how many people you can have over for Christmas under NSW's coronavirus restrictions

 NSW authorities have revealed the coronavirus restrictions that will be in place from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day amid an outbreak on Sydney's Northern Beaches.
SBS

Australians Australians

Under the shadow of coronavirus, Australians mark a Christmas like no other

 Many Christmas services took place online this year because church attendance numbers were subject to COVID-19 restrictions.
SBS

India national cricket team India national cricket team National cricket team of India

Related news from verified sources

IND vs AUS: Indians are going to bounce back at the MCG, feels Joe Burns

If opener Joe Burns' views are any indication, another onerous task awaits an embattled Indian team,...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul [Video]

Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul

Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli [Video]

Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli [Video]

Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli

On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published