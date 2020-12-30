Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira turns 2, mom Ritika shares adorable post | Watch

Cricketer Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira turned 2 on December 30, 2020.

Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh took to Instagram and shared pictures of their daughter.

The India cricketer too posted pictures of his daughter and wished the birthday girl.

Rohit extended the birthday greetings to Samaira from Australia.

He missed the first two Tests in Australia but will be available for the remaining two matches.

Rohit joined the Indian squad on Wednesday in Melbourne after completing his quarantine.

India won the second Test in Melbourne by 8 wickets to level the series 1-1.

India had lost the first inside three days in Adelaide by 8 wickets.

The third match of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.