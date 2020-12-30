Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira turns 2, mom Ritika shares adorable post | Watch

India won 2nd Test match against Australia by 8 wickets on December 29. While addressing the post-match press conference in Melbourne, Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri spoke on team India's victory. Shastri said, "Ravindra Jadeja is a genuine all-rounder and can bat at any given occasion. He lends a lot of balance to the side." "To beat a team like Australia, especially in Australia is no point having one or two good days as if you have to beat them you got to have full 5 good days," he added. "We will stick to 5-bowler strategy. Rohit Sharma will join the team tomorrow. We need to see where he's placed physically as he was in quarantine for the last few weeks. We also need to see how he feels before we take the call," Shastri further stated.
On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that. It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL. We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," said Kohli during the virtual press conference. "After that, the only information we have received on mail is that he is at NCA and he will be further assessed on December 11. So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," he added.
Speaking on the on-going test series between India and Australia, Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed confidence of the guest team winning the series, despite trailing the four-match series by 0-1. "India is doing so well. In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, players are performing well with their bat and ball," he added. India made a splendid comeback after losing the first test in Adelaide terribly, and is well positioned to win the ongoing Boxing Day test match in Melbourne.
While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Virat Kohli spoke to all of us (team) before leaving and we had our team dinner in Adelaide and he spoke to us about being positive and playing to our strengths as a team and unit." "We need to back our basics and plans and batting in partnerships," he added. "It is a proud moment for me to lead India and it is a great opportunity and responsibility as well," Ajinkya further stated.
While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. A man wearing an Indian team jersey went down on one knee and proposed to his lover while the visitors were chasing the giant target. The girl was supporting the home side as she was donning the yellow colour t-shirt. The girl accepted the proposal as the commentators and the players enjoyed a light-hearted moment in the match. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell congratulated the couple by applauding them from the field. Watch the video for more.
