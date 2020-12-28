Global  
 

Lori Loughlin Released From Federal Prison After 2 Month Sentence | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Lori Loughlin Released From Federal Prison After 2 Month Sentence | THR News

Lori Loughlin Released From Federal Prison After 2 Month Sentence | THR News

Actress Lori Loughlin was released from federal prison after serving time for her part in the 2019 college admissions scandal.


