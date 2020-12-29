Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 8 minutes ago

Lori Loughlin Released From Prison

Lori Loughlin is out of prison.

The actress was released from federal prison after serving a two-month sentence for her role in a college admissions scam.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in May.

She admitted to paying the scheme's mastermind $500,000 to get her daughters into the USC under false pretenses.

Loughlin began serving her sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Loughlin is best known for her role as Aunt Becky in the popular TV series "Full House".