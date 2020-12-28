Global  
 

Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Serving 2-Month Sentence In College Admissions Scam

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Serving 2-Month Sentence In College Admissions ScamWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam

“Full House” actor Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after spending two months behind...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Newsmax - Published

Lori Loughlin is leaning on faith to get through prison sentence for college admissions scandal, source says

Lori Loughlin has turned to God while serving out her prison sentence, a new report claims.
FOXNews.com - Published


Lori Loughlin's Daughter Speaks Out For 1st Time Since Parents Were Convicted In College Admissions Scandal [Video]

CBS News correspondent Carter Evans shares Olivia Jade Giannulli's first public comments.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published
Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal [Video]

Olivia Jade appeared on 'Red Table Talk' on Tuesday to talk about the events that landed her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in prison.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal | THR News [Video]

The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli joined the 'Red Table Talk' Tuesday to break her silence on her parents' arrest and reacted to the scandal: "I remember just..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:54Published