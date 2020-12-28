Lori Loughlin Is Out of Prison

Global  
 

TMZ reports that Lori Loughlin has been released from prison.

Loughlin was released from Dublin Federal Correctional Institute early Monday morning.

She spent nearly two months in the facility.

She was two days shy of the length of her original sentence when she was released.

Loughlin took a plea in the college bribery scandal of 2019.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service.


