Lori Loughlin Released From Prison Lori Loughlin is out of prison. The actress was released from federal prison after serving a two-month sentence for her role in a college admissions scam. Loughlin pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in May. She admitted to paying the scheme's mastermind $500,000 to get her daughters into the USC under false pretenses. Loughlin began serving her sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

