Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:48s - Published 5 minutes ago

Lori Loughlin Is Released From Prison After Serving 2-Month Sentence

Lori Loughlin Is Released From Prison After Serving 2-Month Sentence.

According to 'People,' Loughlin was released from a prison in Dublin, California, on Monday morning.

She was serving time for her involvement in a college admissions scandal .

That falsely designated her daughters as crew recruits at the University of Southern California.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also sentenced to prison for his involvement.

As part of the couple's plea deal, they must each also pay a fine and complete community service hours.

Court records show that Loughlin has already paid her fines and now must complete her community service.

Giannulli remains in prison for the time being