Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's how you can support front line workers with your Christmas lights

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Here's how you can support front line workers with your Christmas lights

Here's how you can support front line workers with your Christmas lights

WABASH VALLEY, Ind.

(WTHI) - Many front-line workers, including health care employees, are still pushing through to answer the call in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health-care health-care groups want you to "keep the lights up" for healthcare heroes.

It's a new campaign to support the men and women tirelessly working through the pandemic.

"terre haute regional hospital" and others hope you'll leave your holiday lights up through january 31st.

Organizers of this effort say ..

The health-care workers are weary from the physical and emotional toll of what they see every day.

Our healthcare heroes have endured a lot as we all have during this pandemic.

They've sacrificed a lot, including their own well-being.

You can also help spread the message of support.

Share pictures of your own decorations on social media with the "hash-tag light up "4" heroes."




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Twas the night before Christmas in 2020 | Opinion

'Twas the Night before Christmas and all around the nation, Doctors, nurses, and front line workers...
Delawareonline - Published

These front-line health workers will spend Christmas fighting COVID-19

Many Canadians are winding down for the next few days, but some front-line health workers will still...
CBC.ca - Published

Queen Elizabeth II focuses on hope in Christmas speech

In her annual Christmas message, the Queen spoke about hope and kindness, praising nurses, front-line...
CP24 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Banking Association Asks For Tellers To Be Deemed 'Essential Workers' [Video]

Banking Association Asks For Tellers To Be Deemed 'Essential Workers'

It's generally thought that once the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, front-line healthcare workers and nursing home residents will be first in line. But according to Gizmodo, bank tellers may get..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Be kind this Christmas, say shop workers after spike in abuse during pandemic [Video]

Be kind this Christmas, say shop workers after spike in abuse during pandemic

Shop workers have told their stories of being abused and assaulted in a newvideo as part of this week’s KeepingChristmasKind campaign. Shop workers whofaced abuse and threats even as they worked on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Shard's Christmas lights salute NHS and key workers [Video]

Shard's Christmas lights salute NHS and key workers

London’s The Shard was lit up in honour of the NHS and key workers who havebeen on the front line during the pandemic – with the annual Christmas switch-on done by three healthcare staff. Medical..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published