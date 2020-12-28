Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

(WTHI) - Many front-line workers, including health care employees, are still pushing through to answer the call in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how you can support front line workers with your Christmas lights

Health-care health-care groups want you to "keep the lights up" for healthcare heroes.

It's a new campaign to support the men and women tirelessly working through the pandemic.

"terre haute regional hospital" and others hope you'll leave your holiday lights up through january 31st.

Organizers of this effort say ..

The health-care workers are weary from the physical and emotional toll of what they see every day.

Our healthcare heroes have endured a lot as we all have during this pandemic.

They've sacrificed a lot, including their own well-being.

You can also help spread the message of support.

Share pictures of your own decorations on social media with the "hash-tag light up "4" heroes."