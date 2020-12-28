Feeling the COVID Blues?

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 days ago

A therapist from Rome says he has seen so many new patients who are dealing with the stress and anxiety from the pandemic that he can no longer accept new patients.

So-called 'covid blues' since the pandemic began....but now that christmas is over..which so many people had been looking forward to...those blues may be creeping back in...or getting worse!

I spoke to dan silverman, a therapist from rome today...who says the 'covid blues' are a real thing...as he has seen client after client come in over the past few months with the same types of issues... it's been a long 9 months for americans...and some are showing the toll the pandemic is taking on them... (dan silverman, licensed clinical social worker in rome) .

None tc : 00:39 "people will come in typically the event, verbalize the fact that theyre frustrated with how they cant do the things that they would normally do.

Theyre tired of wearing masks and social distance and cant go up this way in the grocery aisle they have to go down and follow arrows so its very clear that theyre experiencing what you woild call the covid blues, i would call it grieving or burn out."

Dan silverman is a therapist in rome who says his office has become so overwhelmed with people suffering from covid related stress and anxiety issues that he can't handle any more patients right now... tc : 01:58 "but im talking to colleagues i know that theyre kind of at their max and so am i in terms of being able to except new clients so i think theres more people than before in the last 5 to 10 years that are reaching out inwd anxiety are similar to depression... anger or irritabile more than normal feelings of emptiness or hopeless-ness not doing the things you're used to enjoying.

Becoming isolated and not talking to family or friends much.

Changes in eating or sleeping patterns and increased use of tobacco or other substances.

If yoare ar yet...a therapist.... tc : 05:10 "primarily it helpspeoplee expericing is usual very norm and i thinthe fear isthat e crazfor what theyreeeling d what theyrehinking ahave somet theyre feeling and experiencing is real,an very he.

And then to offer different strategies for people to manage the struggles that there experiencing that they some kind cant get to because theyre so stressed im so overwhelmed."> we'll have more on those strategies tonight at six.

