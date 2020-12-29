Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Medford School District seeking feedback on in-person instruction

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Medford School District seeking feedback on in-person instruction

Medford School District seeking feedback on in-person instruction

The Medford School District is looking for feedback on how they’ll reintroduce in-person learning next year.

Learning next year.

This follows governor kate brown's announcement that school districts can make their own decisions beginning january first.

The medford school district currently has 150 students per building each week for elementary, 200 for middle school and 350 for high school.

If covid-19 case rates in jackson county decline, officials say they would like to bring in more students.

Right now -- the district is forming a task force, with members from each group representing teachers, staff and parents.

"so, we just want to make sure that we honor all of the voices in our community, um, and really have members of each of those groups taking a close look at the guidance.

Um, looking at what folks' needs are, what our students' needs are and really carefully planning as




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cynthia Wright with Medford School Board [Video]

Cynthia Wright with Medford School Board

In mid-October, the Medford School Board began discussing options for a safe return to in-person learning. Thursday evening, they are scheduled to vote on a resolution that would ask the state to..

Credit: KDRVPublished
KHSD suspends in-person classes, sports [Video]

KHSD suspends in-person classes, sports

Kern High School District officials say distance learning and virtual support services for all students will remain in effect until it's safe and appropriate to resume in-person instruction, supports,..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 04:10Published
New York City Schools To Reopen To Younger Students December 7 [Video]

New York City Schools To Reopen To Younger Students December 7

Reuters New York City Public Schools will begin the process of reopening to students for in-person instruction on December 7, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday. The city's pre-school..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published