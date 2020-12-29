Medford School District seeking feedback on in-person instruction

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 1 day ago

The Medford School District is looking for feedback on how they’ll reintroduce in-person learning next year.

This follows governor kate brown's announcement that school districts can make their own decisions beginning january first.

The medford school district currently has 150 students per building each week for elementary, 200 for middle school and 350 for high school.

If covid-19 case rates in jackson county decline, officials say they would like to bring in more students.

Right now -- the district is forming a task force, with members from each group representing teachers, staff and parents.

"so, we just want to make sure that we honor all of the voices in our community, um, and really have members of each of those groups taking a close look at the guidance.

Um, looking at what folks' needs are, what our students' needs are and really carefully planning as