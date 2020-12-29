Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 5 minutes ago

The TSA Screens Over 1.3 Million Travelers On Sunday

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,284,599 people in airports nationwide on Sunday.

That is the most since the COVID-19 pandemic's start, says Business Insider.

Sunday was also the sixth day in the last 10 that the TSA screened more than 1 million travelers.

More than 63,000 Americans died of COVID-19 in December.

December 2020 is now the deadliest month of the pandemic.

Anthony Fauci said the pandemic will most likely get worse over the next few weeks due to high holiday travel.