Cam Newton: 'I've Sacrificed So Much This Year'
Cam Newton opened up about his frustrations after losing on Monday Night Football.
Bill Belichick Really Doesn't Like Questions About Cam Newton As Patriots' Starting QBBill Belichick was asked once again if Cam Newton is the team's starting quarterback. The head coach is clearly quite tired of the questions.
Cam Newton Perfectly Sums Up Patriots' SeasonIt didn't take many words for Cam Newton to perfectly explain why the 2020 Patriots are 6-8 and out of the playoffs.
Cam Newton Enjoyed His First New England Snow StormAs the flakes flew around New England, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said he felt like a kid on Christmas.