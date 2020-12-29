Farmers’ protest: Telecom towers targeted; 6th round of talks tomorrow

Protesting farmers allegedly damaged over 1500 Jio mobile towers in Punjab.

A total of 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in the state, as per an official.

Towers had power supplies & fibre cables cut and some had their generators stolen.

Farm union leaders have however denied any role in the action against towers.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh warned against vandalism and asked cops to act.

Farmers were venting their anger against Reliance which is seen as a major beneficiary of farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister addressed a farmers’ delegation on December 28 who pledged support to the three contentious farm laws.

After 5 rounds of inconclusive talks, the Centre will hold the sixth round of talks with protesting farm unions on December 30.

