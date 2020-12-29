Global  
 

Farmers’ protest: Telecom towers targeted; 6th round of talks tomorrow

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Protesting farmers allegedly damaged over 1500 Jio mobile towers in Punjab.

A total of 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in the state, as per an official.

Towers had power supplies & fibre cables cut and some had their generators stolen.

Farm union leaders have however denied any role in the action against towers.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh warned against vandalism and asked cops to act.

Farmers were venting their anger against Reliance which is seen as a major beneficiary of farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister addressed a farmers’ delegation on December 28 who pledged support to the three contentious farm laws.

After 5 rounds of inconclusive talks, the Centre will hold the sixth round of talks with protesting farm unions on December 30.

Watch the full video for more details.


Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Punjab, Haryana sportsmen set up makeshift tents for protesting farmers [Video]

Punjab, Haryana sportsmen set up makeshift tents for protesting farmers

The farmers' protest against the farm laws entered 36th Day on December 31. Both national and state level players from Punjab and Haryana arrived at the Singhu border to set up makeshift tents for the protesting farmers. Bedding facility has been set up in an old complex to accumulate over 1, 500 farmers. 'langar' of the protesting farmers is also been taken care of.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published
Farmer leaders await next meeting with Centre after consensus on 2 issues [Video]

Farmer leaders await next meeting with Centre after consensus on 2 issues

After 6th round of talks with Central government at VigyanBhawan, farmers' unions informed that they will discuss MSP and repealing of 3 farm laws in the next meeting on 4th of January. While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, BharatiyaKisan Union (BKU) said, "Issues related to stubble burning and electricity were sorted in today's meeting. 2 of our main issues still need to be resolved. We'll discuss topics related to MSP and repealing of 3 Farm laws in the next meeting on 4th Jan." Balkaran Singh Brar, Punjab President, All India Kisan Sabha said, "Talks were positive today. Govt has been saying that we should end agitation and form a committee. But we didn't listen to them. We won't take back our movement. We won't form any committee. We'll discuss MSP in next meet." Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Singh Tomar informed that consensus on 2 out of 4 issues was reached between both sides.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

Amarinder Singh Amarinder Singh 15th and current Chief Minister of Punjab, India

Punjab CM backs Rahul Gandhi's walk out from defence panel meet [Video]

Punjab CM backs Rahul Gandhi's walk out from defence panel meet

Punjab Chief Minister Captian Amarinder Singh on December 17 reacted on Defence panel meet and walking out of Rahul Gandhi from the meeting. Backing Gandhi, he lambasted at the Chairman of the standing committee by saying that rather than discussing larger issues they discussed uniform of the soldiers. He said that the politicians sitting in the panel don't know about Defence services or the history of the Army. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and other members of his party walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on defence alleging he was not allowed to speak during a discussion on new uniforms for the armed forces.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published
Requested Amit Shah to resolve farmers' issues: Punjab CM after meeting [Video]

Requested Amit Shah to resolve farmers' issues: Punjab CM after meeting

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he requested the former in the meeting to resolve farmers' issue as soon as possible as it affects the economy of his state and security of the nation. "The discussion is going on between farmers and Centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and security of the nation," said Capt Amarinder Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Jio Jio Indian telecommunications company

'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine [Video]

'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine

Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, spoke on economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at the Indian Mobile Congress 2020, he said that the Indian economy won't just bounce back, but accelerate at an 'unprecedented' pace. He added that India will prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy, which was one of the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election in 2019. Ambani also revealed Jio's 5G plans, saying that as per the government's 'atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the company will use indigenous tech to pioneer 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:28Published
Jio to roll out 5G network in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani [Video]

Jio to roll out 5G network in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on December 8 confirmed that its telecommunications company Jio will roll out 5G network in the country in second half of 2021. He also emphasized that the 5G network will be power by indigenous network, hardware and technology components. "Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to your (PM Modi) inspiring vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Singer Jazzy B to celebrate New Year with protesting farmers at Singhu border [Video]

Singer Jazzy B to celebrate New Year with protesting farmers at Singhu border

Punjabi singer Jazzy B has come out in support of the protesting farmers and will celebrate New Year at the Singhu border with farmers. He said that watching the videos of the protests brought tears to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published
'Consensus on 2 issues': Farmers, govt make headway as protests continue [Video]

'Consensus on 2 issues': Farmers, govt make headway as protests continue

As protests continue, government and farmers reached consensus on 2 issues during 6th round of talk. However, main points of farm law repeal & MSP legislation were unaddressed. Farmer leaders and union..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:20Published
Farmer protest: Centre refuses to repeal farm laws, next meeting on Jan 4th|Oneindia News [Video]

Farmer protest: Centre refuses to repeal farm laws, next meeting on Jan 4th|Oneindia News

Three Union ministers holding their sixth round of talks with protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the demand to repeal the three agricultural laws cultivators say will hurt their livelihoods...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:08Published