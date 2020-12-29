Farmers’ protest: Telecom towers targeted; 6th round of talks tomorrow

The farmers' protest against the farm laws entered 36th Day on December 31. Both national and state level players from Punjab and Haryana arrived at the Singhu border to set up makeshift tents for the protesting farmers. Bedding facility has been set up in an old complex to accumulate over 1, 500 farmers. 'langar' of the protesting farmers is also been taken care of.
After 6th round of talks with Central government at VigyanBhawan, farmers' unions informed that they will discuss MSP and repealing of 3 farm laws in the next meeting on 4th of January. While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, BharatiyaKisan Union (BKU) said, "Issues related to stubble burning and electricity were sorted in today's meeting. 2 of our main issues still need to be resolved. We'll discuss topics related to MSP and repealing of 3 Farm laws in the next meeting on 4th Jan." Balkaran Singh Brar, Punjab President, All India Kisan Sabha said, "Talks were positive today. Govt has been saying that we should end agitation and form a committee. But we didn't listen to them. We won't take back our movement. We won't form any committee. We'll discuss MSP in next meet." Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Singh Tomar informed that consensus on 2 out of 4 issues was reached between both sides.
Punjab Chief Minister Captian Amarinder Singh on December 17 reacted on Defence panel meet and walking out of Rahul Gandhi from the meeting. Backing Gandhi, he lambasted at the Chairman of the standing committee by saying that rather than discussing larger issues they discussed uniform of the soldiers. He said that the politicians sitting in the panel don't know about Defence services or the history of the Army. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and other members of his party walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on defence alleging he was not allowed to speak during a discussion on new uniforms for the armed forces.
After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he requested the former in the meeting to resolve farmers' issue as soon as possible as it affects the economy of his state and security of the nation. "The discussion is going on between farmers and Centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and security of the nation," said Capt Amarinder Singh.
Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, spoke on economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at the Indian Mobile Congress 2020, he said that the Indian economy won't just bounce back, but accelerate at an 'unprecedented' pace. He added that India will prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy, which was one of the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election in 2019. Ambani also revealed Jio's 5G plans, saying that as per the government's 'atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the company will use indigenous tech to pioneer 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. Watch the full video for more.
Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on December 8 confirmed that its telecommunications company Jio will roll out 5G network in the country in second half of 2021. He also emphasized that the 5G network will be power by indigenous network, hardware and technology components. "Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to your (PM Modi) inspiring vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.
Punjabi singer Jazzy B has come out in support of the protesting farmers and will celebrate New Year at the Singhu border with farmers. He said that watching the videos of the protests brought tears to..
As protests continue, government and farmers reached consensus on 2 issues during 6th round of talk. However, main points of farm law repeal & MSP legislation were unaddressed. Farmer leaders and union..
Three Union ministers holding their sixth round of talks with protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the demand to repeal the three agricultural laws cultivators say will hurt their livelihoods...