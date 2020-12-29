Delayed batches of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Spain

Planes carrying new batches of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at different Spanish airports on Tuesday after the delivery was postponed on Monday (December 28) due to a logistics problem.

Thousands youth participate in Jammu for Border Battalion recruitment drive Kashmiri youth turned up for the recruitment process of Border Battalion in Jammu on December 29. The recruitment drive was halted amid COVID pandemic. Youngsters, who live within 10 km reach in border areas, are eligible for the post. All adequate arrangements have been put in place in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. After Jammu, administration will also start the recruitment process in border areas of Kashmir.

California will likely extend stay-at-home orders for three more weeks. Ex-Georgia Rep. Nolan Mettetal dies. Spain tops 50K deaths. Latest COVID news.

An unidentified group of US-based philanthropists plans to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported..

COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues Spain is one of the countries affected by the issue, which Health Minister Salvador Illa said has since been resolved and will see the vaccine on the road today.

Eight healthcare workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Reuters reports.Four of the..

Spain is facing a delay in a fresh delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, due to a Pfizer...