Delayed batches of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Spain

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Delayed batches of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Spain

Delayed batches of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Spain

Planes carrying new batches of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at different Spanish airports on Tuesday after the delivery was postponed on Monday (December 28) due to a logistics problem.


Vaccination delays in Spain due to 'Pfizer logistics issue'

Vaccination delays in Spain due to 'Pfizer logistics issue' Spain is facing a delay in a fresh delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, due to a Pfizer...
Sky News - Published


