Delayed batches of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Spain

Kashmiri youth turned up for the recruitment process of Border Battalion in Jammu on December 29. The recruitment drive was halted amid COVID pandemic. Youngsters, who live within 10 km reach in border areas, are eligible for the post. All adequate arrangements have been put in place in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. After Jammu, administration will also start the recruitment process in border areas of Kashmir.
Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it began vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain,..
On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced having reached a deal with the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses by July 31. That's up from the initial 100 million doses ordered already...
