India's COVID lockdown: The impact of mass internal migration

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Driven out by lockdown, returning out of necessity.

Al Jazeera meet some of the economic casualties of the coronavirus pandemic in India.


The teenaged activist on a mission to end child marriages in Bangladesh [Video]

The teenaged activist on a mission to end child marriages in Bangladesh

Al Jazeera speak with a teenage activist working to end child marriage in Bangladesh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:23Published
China declares victory on absolute poverty, critics skeptical [Video]

China declares victory on absolute poverty, critics skeptical

Ending extreme poverty. Al Jazeera look at whether China's billion dollar plan has worked.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published
Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware [Video]

Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware

Watchdog suspects Saudi Arabia and the UAE of being behind hacking of 36 journalists earlier this year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:02Published

Al Jazeera journalists ‘hacked via NSO Group spyware’

 NSO Group says a report that its software was used to target journalists “lacks evidence”.
BBC News

Made-in-India defence equipment: Rajnath Singh on atmanirbhar mission #HTLS2020 [Video]

Made-in-India defence equipment: Rajnath Singh on atmanirbhar mission #HTLS2020

As the NDA government pursues its 'atmanirbhar bharat' (self-reliant India) mission, defence minister Rajnath Singh explained its impact on the defence industry. At the Hindustan Times Leadership..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers [Video]

Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on the government's mass immunisation plan against the Covid-19 illness. He said that around 30 crore people could be vaccinated within the next 6-8 months...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published
Harvard's Vikram Patel on Covid impact on mental health #HTLS2020 [Video]

Harvard's Vikram Patel on Covid impact on mental health #HTLS2020

The Covid-19 pandemic, and the consequent lockdown and economic distress may have caused another health crisis across the world. Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 33:13Published