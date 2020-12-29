Global  
 

Top-5 MC Commute Motorcycle Reviews 2020

Like always, a new year means a fresh batch of brand new motorcycles.

Some vehicles are truly all-new designs, others benefit from mild series of generational updates.

Then of course, we have carry-over models featuring nothing more than fresh paint jobs.

But before we officially hop into the 2021 calendar year, we reflect on our favorite 2020 motorcycles.Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/top-mc-commute-motorcycle-reviews-2020/Top-5 MC Commute Motorcycle Reviews:https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-ducati-streetfighter-v4-s-mc-commute-review/https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-honda-africa-twin-adventure-sport-es-dct-mc-commute-review/https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-ktm-890-duke-r-review-mc-commute/https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-suzuki-gsx-s750-mc-commute-review/https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-yamaha-yzf-r1m-review-mc-commute/Photography: Ducati Motor HoldingVideo/edit: Adam Waheed


