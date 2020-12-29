Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:59s - Published
London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby

London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby

England's hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in Covid-19 cases as they take in more patients with the virus than they did in the first-wave earlier this year.

Despite the extra pressure, NHS England say the London Nightingale hospital remains on standby, though some equipment has been taken out for use at other London hospitals.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Health Service (England) National Health Service (England) Publicly-funded healthcare system in England

Covid-19: London's NHS Nightingale 'on standby'

 NHS England says the facility is available to help the capital's hospitals as Covid-19 cases rise.
BBC News
More Covid-19 patients in England’s hospitals than April peak [Video]

More Covid-19 patients in England’s hospitals than April peak

England’s hospitals now have more Covid-19 patients than during April’s first-wave peak as a health boss warned doctors and nurses are “back in the eye ofthe storm”. NHS England figures show there were 20,426 patients in NHShospitals in England as of 8am on Monday, compared with the 18,974 patientsrecorded on April 12.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Covid-19: Health workers 'back in eye of storm', says NHS chief

 But Sir Simon Stevens says he expects all the UK's most vulnerable to be offered a vaccine by late spring.
BBC News
Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures [Video]

Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

2020 and me: 'Be grateful for what you've got'

 Vicky tells the BBC how, like many others, her world suddenly changed when London went into lockdown.
BBC News

UN rapporteur on Assange: 'The US is trying to criminalize investigative journalism'

 A London court will decide on January 4 on the US extradition request for Julian Assange. For Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, it's a political..
WorldNews

South Korea discovers new strain of virus from Britain

 Three cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said Monday...
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes [Video]

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes

Police have released shocking new footage of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. The terrifying images were caught on Officer Michael Sipos’ body camera at the scene. The recording captures officers helping people evacuate after the thunderous blast off camera. Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named as the man behind the blast in which he was killed, his motive remains unclear. #Nashville #TN #Bodycam Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal [Video]

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year' [Video]

NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year'

Sir Simon Stevens has thanked NHS staff for all their hard work during the health service's "toughest year" ever. The NHS chief executive praised nurses, doctors, therapists and countless other NHS workers for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and also paid tribute to carers, volunteers and care home staff in a New Year message. In a message recorded at an NHS vaccination centre, Sir Simon also said that the COVID immunisation programme, the biggest in the health service's history, was a source of greater "hope" for the year ahead. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation,..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: London's NHS Nightingale 'on standby'

NHS England says the facility is available to help the capital's hospitals as Covid-19 cases rise.
BBC News - Published

Nightingale Hospitals remain on standby despite deadly surge in Covid cases

Nightingale Hospitals remain on standby despite deadly surge in Covid cases Equipment, which was initially at the ExCel centre site in London is no longer there with beds and...
Wales Online - Published