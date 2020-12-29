London hospitals struggle as Nightingale remains on standby

England’s hospitals now have more Covid-19 patients than during April’s first-wave peak as a health boss warned doctors and nurses are “back in the eye ofthe storm”. NHS England figures show there were 20,426 patients in NHShospitals in England as of 8am on Monday, compared with the 18,974 patientsrecorded on April 12.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Police have released shocking new footage of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
The terrifying images were caught on Officer Michael Sipos’ body camera at the scene.
The recording captures officers helping people evacuate after the thunderous blast off camera.
Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named as the man behind the blast in which he was killed, his motive remains unclear.
#Nashville #TN #Bodycam Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Simon Stevens has thanked NHS staff for all their hard work during the health service's "toughest year" ever. The NHS chief executive praised nurses, doctors, therapists and countless other NHS workers for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and also paid tribute to carers, volunteers and care home staff in a New Year message. In a message recorded at an NHS vaccination centre, Sir Simon also said that the COVID immunisation programme, the biggest in the health service's history, was a source of greater "hope" for the year ahead. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn