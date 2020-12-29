How could Manchester City’s coronavirus outbreak affect their season?
How could Manchester City’s coronavirus outbreak affect their season?
Manchester City’s Premier League match at Everton was postponed four hoursbefore kick-off on Monday after the club reported more positive Covid-19tests.
City already had Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus isolating after theytested positive three days ago and an increased number of new positivesprompted a request for the game not to go ahead because the “security of thebubble” was compromised.