How could Manchester City’s coronavirus outbreak affect their season?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s
Manchester City’s Premier League match at Everton was postponed four hoursbefore kick-off on Monday after the club reported more positive Covid-19tests.

City already had Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus isolating after theytested positive three days ago and an increased number of new positivesprompted a request for the game not to go ahead because the “security of thebubble” was compromised.


Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases

Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases

Manchester City’s fixture away to Everton on Monday night has been postponeddue to further cases of coronavirus within the club. Three days after playersKyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positivetests, City announced that a further round of testing had “returned a numberof positive cases”.

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Manchester City's visit to Everton off after COVID-19 cases

Man City game at Everton off after positive Covid-19 tests

 Manchester City's Premier League match at Everton on Monday is postponed after the visitors return a number of positive coronavirus tests.
Everton v Man City: Premier League fixture postponed after visitors report coronavirus cases

 Manchester City's Premier League match at Everton on Monday is postponed after the visitors return a number of positive coronavirus tests.
Coronavirus in the Premier League: Testing reveals 18 cases

 The latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing finds 18 people had the virus - the highest figure recorded in the league's testing programme.
Crystal Palace v Leicester City: Premier League – live!

 Updates from the 3pm (GMT) kick-off at Selhurst Park Tactics take a step back amid pandemic’s pressing concerns Email Barry here or tweet @bglendenning 2.11pm..
We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola

Manchester City were without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker for the Boxing Dayvisit of Newcastle in the Premier League. Both players have returned positiveCovid-19 tests since featuring in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Arsenal andwill now self-isolate for 10 days.

Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19

Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City confirm that players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19.

Man City pair Walker & Jesus test positive for Covid-19

 Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker - along with two members of staff - test positive for Covid-19.
