Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia tells Navalny to return or face jail

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Russia tells Navalny to return or face jail

Russia tells Navalny to return or face jail

Russia's prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline.

Francis Maguire reports.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was given a last minute ultimatum by his home country Russia on Monday (December 28): Fly back home at once or face jail.

Navalny - a leading opponent of President Vladimir Putin - collapsed on a plane in August and was airlifted to Germany for treatment soon after.

Western nations allege he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Russia said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and denied any involvement in the incident.

On Monday, Russia's Federal Prison Service - or FSIN - accused Navalny of violating the terms of a suspended sentence he is still serving from 2014.

They also said he had evaded the supervision of Russia's criminal inspection authority.

It used an article from British medical publication The Lancet about Navalny's treatment.

It said he had been discharged from hospital in Berlin on September 20th and that all symptoms of what it called his illness had vanished by mid-October.

Navalny is serving out a suspended three-and-a-half-year prison term over a theft case, a conviction he says was politically-motivated.

His probation expires on December 30th.

In a statement, the prison service warned Navalny's suspended sentence could be changed to a real jail term.

It gave no deadline for his return, but Navalny posed a screenshot of a message to his lawyer which he said he had until 9 a.m.

Tuesday (December 29) to return and show up at a Moscow office.

His spokeswoman said on Twitter it was impossible for Navalny to return in time and that he was still recuperating after his poisoning.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Russia holds ally of Kremlin foe Navalny - lawyer [Video]

Russia holds ally of Kremlin foe Navalny - lawyer

A lawyer for Lyubov Sobol says the ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by authorities for questioning, marking the latest move to clamp down on political opposition ahead of next year's parliamentary elections. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Alexei Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol 'held after raid'

 Lyubov Sobol had earlier turned up at the home of an agent Alexei Navalny says helped poison him.
BBC News

The Kremlin explains the words of Putin about Navalny

 The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov commented on the statement of the head of state Vladimir Putin about the opposition leader Alexei..
WorldNews

Russia sanctions EU over response to poisoning of Navalny

 Sanctions come after Navalny released a video in which an alleged FSB agent admits they placed poison in Navalny's underwear in August.
CBS News

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Soviet spy, British double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98

 George Blake, a former British intelligence officer who worked as a double agent for the Soviet Union and passed some of the most coveted Western secrets to..
New Zealand Herald

George Blake, Last in Line of Cold War Spies Who Betrayed Britain, Dies at 98

 Soviet secret agent George Blake gestures as he speaks at a presentation of a book of letters written by other spies from a British prison, in Moscow June 28,..
WorldNews

Russia’s Covid-19 cases top 3 mn

 Moscow, Dec 26 : Russia registered 29,258 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,021,964, the country’s...
WorldNews
Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport [Video]

Parade marks opening of new runway at Moscow airport

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport on Thursday opened its newly reconstructed runway. After the official opening and the ribbon cutting by senior managers at the airport, dozens of airfield vehicles marked the event.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Moscow Kremlin Moscow Kremlin Fortified complex in Moscow, Russia

Aleksei Navalny catches alleged Russian agent confessing to poisoning

 Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has released an audio confession from one of the men allegedly behind his near-fatal poisoning , following a sting operation in..
New Zealand Herald
Alexei Navalny: How a new investigation implicates Russia's FSB in critic's poisoning [Video]

Alexei Navalny: How a new investigation implicates Russia's FSB in critic's poisoning

Kremlin critic Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:39Published

Federal Penitentiary Service Federal Penitentiary Service


Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,892 -RKI

 The number of confirmed coronavirus...
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine overdose in Germany puts health workers in hospital

 Eight healthcare workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Reuters reports.Four of the..
New Zealand Herald

Trump's final days try to turn the military into a political pawn

 The Pentagon is not a happy place these days. The military has been dragged into political quarrels not of its making. Those include President TrumpDonald..
WorldNews

German vaccination campaign overshadowed by mishaps

 Read full article Arno Schuetze and Michael Nienaber28 December 2020, 4:41 pm·3-min read Germany's COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues By Arno Schuetze and..
WorldNews

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

British double agent dies in Russia, hailed by Putin as "brilliant"

 In 1966, George Blake escaped from prison and was later driven to East Berlin inside a wooden box attached under a car.
CBS News

Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity

 MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed legislation that will grant former presidents lifetime immunity once they leave office. The bill,..
WorldNews

Russia hits EU with sanctions in backlash over Navalny sting

 The Kremlin mocks Putin critic Alexei Navalny, who revealed how agents allegedly tried to kill him.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Russia tells Kremlin critic Navalny to return or face jail

Russia's prison service has asked Alexei Navalny to report to its office in Moscow in one day,...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxSBSJapan Today


Russia hits more EU officials with entry bans over Navalny

Moscow is expanding the list of European officials barred from entering Russia in response to the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Russia sanctions Germany over Alexi Navalny case

Moscow is barring some German and EU officials from entering Russia as part of its response to EU...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials [Video]

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials

The Kremlin mantains it didn't poison Alexei Navalny, saying the activist suffers from 'persecution delirium'.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:19Published
‘I haven’t decided’: Putin tight-lipped over 2024 re-election bid [Video]

‘I haven’t decided’: Putin tight-lipped over 2024 re-election bid

In his annual marathon news conference, Russian leader tackles questions over presidency and his foe, Alexey Navalny.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked [Video]

Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked

During his annual press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a recent investigation by the investigative group Bellingcat and CNN which uncovered evidence that Russia’s Federal..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:34Published