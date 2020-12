We're now hearing from the 14-year-old at the center of the controversy.



Related videos from verified sources Video Shows Woman Falsely Accusing Black Teen Of Stealing Cell Phone At NYC Hotel



Cell phone video shows a woman falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her iPhone at a New York City hotel. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident racist. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:30 Published 13 hours ago The First Black Woman To Represent Mississippi In The Miss USA Pageant Takes Home The Title



The first Black woman to win the title of Miss Mississippi USA has been crowned Miss USA. Asya Branch, a student at the University of Mississippi and Booneville native, was crowned Miss USA on Monday... Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published on November 11, 2020