Memorial Hospital COVID-19 testing locations
Memorial Hospital COVID-19 testing locations
Memorial Hospital is committed to stopping the spread of infection by operating the following convenient clinics for COVID-19 testing.
From over ...- the following - convenient clinics for covid-19- testing:- there's a new location at kenny- fournier multipurpose - building in d'iberville.- open monday friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
And sat & sun 9 a.m.
- 2 p.m.- memorial stone county medical - - - center in wiggins.
Open monday - friday 8 a.m.
4 p.m.
- call for appointment- memorial long beach walk-in - clinic in long beach.
- open monday friday 8 a.m.
4 - p.m.
And sat & sun 9 a.m.
2- p.m.- - - - memorial physician clinics -- gautier walk-in clinic.
- open monday friday 8 a.m.
4 - p.m.- call for appointment- memorial physician clinics - covid-19 screening site in- gulfport.
- open monday friday 8 a.m.
4 - p.m.
And sat & sun 9 a.m.
2- p.m.- please call the memorial- physician clinic covid-19 - - - - hotline at- 228 - 867-5000 before visiting a- clinic to allow the staff to- determine the next steps and to- prepare.-