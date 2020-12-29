Memorial Hospital COVID-19 testing locations

Global  
 

Video Credit: WXXVDT2
Memorial Hospital is committed to stopping the spread of infection by operating the following convenient clinics for COVID-19 testing.

And sat &amp; sun 9 a.m.

- 2 p.m.- memorial stone county medical - - - center in wiggins.

Open monday - friday 8 a.m.

4 p.m.

- call for appointment- memorial long beach walk-in - clinic in long beach.

- open monday friday 8 a.m.

4 - p.m.

And sat &amp; sun 9 a.m.

2- p.m.- - - - memorial physician clinics -- gautier walk-in clinic.

- open monday friday 8 a.m.

4 - p.m.- call for appointment- memorial physician clinics - covid-19 screening site in- gulfport.

- open monday friday 8 a.m.

4 - p.m.

And sat &amp; sun 9 a.m.

2- p.m.- please call the memorial- physician clinic covid-19 - - - - hotline at- 228 - 867-5000 before visiting a- clinic to allow the staff to- determine the next steps and to- prepare.-




