Memorial Hospital COVID-19 testing locations Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago Memorial Hospital COVID-19 testing locations Memorial Hospital is committed to stopping the spread of infection by operating the following convenient clinics for COVID-19 testing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend From over ...- the following - convenient clinics for covid-19- testing:- there's a new location at kenny- fournier multipurpose - building in d'iberville.- open monday friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. And sat & sun 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.- memorial stone county medical - - - center in wiggins. Open monday - friday 8 a.m. 4 p.m. - call for appointment- memorial long beach walk-in - clinic in long beach. - open monday friday 8 a.m. 4 - p.m. And sat & sun 9 a.m. 2- p.m.- - - - memorial physician clinics -- gautier walk-in clinic. - open monday friday 8 a.m. 4 - p.m.- call for appointment- memorial physician clinics - covid-19 screening site in- gulfport. - open monday friday 8 a.m. 4 - p.m. And sat & sun 9 a.m. 2- p.m.- please call the memorial- physician clinic covid-19 - - - - hotline at- 228 - 867-5000 before visiting a- clinic to allow the staff to- determine the next steps and to- prepare.-





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: Chandigarh hospital starts mobile vans for rapid testing



To combat COVID-19 spread in festive season, Chandigarh Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, has started mobile van testing facility. They are sending mobile testing vans to different.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:41 Published on October 31, 2020

