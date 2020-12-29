Man Accused Of Stabbing Mother To Death In Miami Beach Apartment

Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer In Custody



Peter D'Oench reports a man who reportedly assaulted a Miami-Dade police officer was taken into custody in Miami Gardens after a massive search. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:53 Published 6 hours ago

‘How could you do this?’: Family mourns after relative allegedly stabbed mother, 6-year-old to death



Just days before Christmas, a Pico-Union man killed his mother and his 6-year-old nephew in a violent stabbing during a family dispute, according to police. Credit: KTLA Duration: 02:37 Published 1 day ago