Private autopsy lists COVID-19 as a factor in Vigo County inmate's death

(WTHI) - A private autopsy report says COVID-19 was a factor in a local jail inmate's death.

A private autopsy report says covid-19 was a factor in a local inmate's death.

"Frederick Whitlock" died in the Vigo County jail December 4th.

A doctor in northern indiana conducted a private autopsy.

The report says the cause of death was "asyphyxiation after a blood clot in the lungs."

The doctor listed covid-19 as a contributing factor.

Whitlock had collapsed in the jail.

A test later confirmed he had covid-19.

After his death ..

