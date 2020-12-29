Private autopsy lists COVID-19 as a factor in Vigo County inmate's death
Private autopsy lists COVID-19 as a factor in Vigo County inmate's death
VIGO COUNTY, Ind.
(WTHI) - A private autopsy report says COVID-19 was a factor in a local jail inmate's death.
A private a private autopsy report says covid-19 was a factor in a local inmate's death.
"frederick whitlock" died in the vigo county jail december 4-th.
A doctor in december 4-th.
A doctor in northern indiana conducted a private autopsy.
The report says the cause of death was "asyphyxiation after a blood clot in the lungs."
The doctor listed covid-19 as a contributing factor.
Whitlock had collapsed in the jail.
A test later confirmed he had covid-19.
After his death ..
The sheriff reported "108" positive inmate