Related videos from verified sources Denver7 News 5 PM | Tuesday, December 29



Watch part 1 of Denver7 News 5 PM | Tuesday, December 29. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 08:24 Published 45 minutes ago Denver7 News Tuesday 10 p.m. | December 21



Watch part 1 of Denver7 News Tuesday 10 p.m. | December 22. Download Denver7 app on your favorite streaming device to watch local Colorado news anytime. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 13:06 Published 1 week ago Denver7 News Tuesday 6 p.m. | December 21



Watch part 1 of Denver7 News Tuesday 6 p.m. | December 21. Download Denver7 app on your favorite streaming device to watch local Colorado news anytime. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 10:55 Published 1 week ago