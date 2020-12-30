What investigating neural pathways can reveal about mental health | Kay M. Tye

Neuroscientist Kay M.

Tye investigates how your brain gives rise to complex emotional states like depression, anxiety or loneliness.

From the cutting edge of science, she shares her latest findings -- including the development of a tool that uses light to activate specific neurons and create dramatic behavioral changes in mice.

Learn how these discoveries could change the way you think about your mind -- and possibly uncover effective treatments for mental disorders.