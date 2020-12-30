Lexington mother says eviction process is confusing, barely avoids it herself

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

Mother says she and her son were "this" close to waking up on the street this morning...evicted... and confused about why...especially after the federal and state eviction moratoriums were just extended.

She's one of several kentuckians who say they're trying to follow all the rules...but they're still not sure they'll be able to stay in their homes.

As abc 36's monica harkins reports...now, this mother is living out of bags...for fear of losing her home at any minute.

### knocking on door this is what it sounds like when you're getting evicted....the sound yahieish says she heard at 8 monday morning.

"yahieish: i was so confused i didn't know what to say what to o do, where to move where to go.

It was, it was very traumatizing and at this point i'm still kind of a little scared because i don't know if they'd be back."

She's worried about someone retaliating against her for speaking out so we're not using her last name and we're blurring her face.

Yahieish says she's been out of two jobs over the course of the pandemic and...though she's tried....she still hasn't gotten unemployment....she says asking for help has been embarrassing, but she's doing it and thought she was following all the steps to avoid eviction.

"i've did everything anybody has asked me, anything ,any papers, i gotchu, any emails anything, i'm gonna send it i'm gonna do it.

" her eviction hearing was december fourth...she says showed up in person not knowing it was on zoom...and she didn't have a phone ...let alone a laptop to tune in for her turn in court....meaning she was automatically marked for eviction.

Justice walker with the lexington housing justice collective says there are loopholes and a lot to digest...like the fact the federal moratorium only protects someone who can't pay because of the pandemic....it's not automatically applied, you have to opt in and...it's only a grace period...you still owe the rent.

"justice: if you've been out of work.

You're not make that money back in 30 days, right.

So, so we need a more time, go way beyond january 31, and we need a much better job of protecting people."

Protecting people like yahieish who says she's going to do whatever she needs to..

For her son.

"mom: this is not how you should live, this is not how it should be, your children should never grow up and have to wonder where are they going to go or, or if you're going to be put out on the street in a cold," "son: i give her a hug i say it's going to be okay.

We gon' get through this, and if i have to get some money, or give it to her, i will."

In lexington, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

### with some help from her neighbors... yahieish... says she was able to get some more papers signed and taken to district court so she can stay in her house at least until the federal moratorium