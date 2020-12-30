Watch Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious moves to Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy'

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his two dogs performed to Shehnaaz Gill's popular dialogues.

The dialogues have been turned into an earworm of a rap by Yashraj Mukhate.

Yashraj rose to fame with his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Biggini Shoot rap.

The India cricketer can be seen dancing as his dogs jumped up all around him in the video.

A happy Shehnaaz shared the video on her timeline, liberally covering it with emojis.

The dialogues, which the Punjabi singer said in heat of the moment, are from Bigg Boss 13.

Yashraj has added dhol beats to the video and a Shah Rukh Khan's scene from Mohabbatein.

Earlier, Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha had also performed to the rap.