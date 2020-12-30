Watch Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious moves to Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy'

Shikhar Dhawan commented on India's chances in the Test series against Australia. Dhawan spoke in the aftermath of India's lowest-ever test total of 36 runs. India's batting order collapsed in Adelaide Test as Australia took 1-0 lead. Ajinkya Rahane has led India's comeback in 2nd test with an impressive ton. "India have done so well in the second Test even in the absence of Virat Kohli. I'm very confident that India will (win the series). They are doing so well and giving such a strong message with their bowling and batting. It shows that our bench-strength is also prepared to take on any side," said Dhawan. Watch the full video for more.
): Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi by six wickets in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 02. RCB is at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs. RCB All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed's 2/26 went in vain, however, he termed his 1st ever wicket in IPL career of Shikhar Dhawan 'special'. Ahmed said, "The practice camp of T20 (in UAE) helped me and my first IPL wicket of Shikhar Dhawan was very special for me which will give me confidence in the coming games too. The atmosphere in our team is really good and we talk about better performances of past."
Randeep Hooda to make his Hindi web-series debut with Neeraj Pathak's Inspector Avinash. It's likely to go on floors in January'21. In other News Salman Khan would be playing a cop again in Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but his avatar would be totally different. He will be a no-nonsense cop who wouldn't be joking around or singing or dancing and hardly smiling!. For More Watch Daily Punch
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is always fun thanks to host Salman Khan. But things got even more interesting in last night’s episode when season 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and singer Sunidhi Chauhan entered the house. Well, the rest of the episode was all about emotions. While we got to see a lot of love between Eijaz and Pavitra, Kavita gave us a glimpse of her angry side. Here’s everything that happened!
Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth with much zeal and fervor. Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu among others shared glimpes of their celebrations. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Kajol also shared stunning photos from the festivities. Priyanka was a vision in red and so was Kajol at their Karwa Chauth celebrations. Raveena had a virtual Karwa Chauth as she was in Himachal Pradesh for work. Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre also posted pictures of their celebrations. Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in Northern India. This year the festival was celebrated across the country on November 4.
Film critic and author of 'The World of Hrishikesh Mukherjee', among other books on Hindi cinema, Jai Arjun Singh shares six of his favourite films made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, which completes 50 years. Jai's list includes the popular, like 'Chandni' and 'Lamhe', both of which starred Sridevi at the peak of her careers, and the not so popular, like 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' and 'Fan', which starred popular actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan, but didn't set the box office ablaze. In this short video, he tells why he picked these six in particular as his favourites.
Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a fun video with her Chhalaang co-star Rajkummar Rao. The duo recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Nushrratt shared the video on Instagram with a slightly tweaked dialogue from the film. In the video, Nushrratt is seen running into Rajkummar's arms as he stands in a mustard field. The two then sing Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam and recreate the song for the camera. Last week, the two actors saw the release of Chhalaang on Amazon Prime Video. While Rajkummar played a PT teacher, Nushrratt was seen as the school's new computer teacher. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang opened to positive reviews from critics.
Asim Riaz hints at his very first collaboration with DJ Snake as they party in Dubai and share pictures. Whereas Saif Ali Khan has given his confirmation to Netflix. Saif and Netflix will be joining hands yet again for a film, more details to follow. Surbhi Singhi sent Today at 18:48
