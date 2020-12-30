Anthony Hopkins marks 45 years sober with message of encouragement
Anthony Hopkins marks 45 years sober with message of encouragement
Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared a message of encouragement for fans struggling with substance abuse, urging them to "hang in there" as he marks 45 years of sobriety.
