Anthony Hopkins marks 45 years sober with message of encouragement

Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared a message of encouragement for fans struggling with substance abuse, urging them to "hang in there" as he marks 45 years of sobriety.


Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety after nearly 'drinking myself to death'

 Actor Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 45 years of sobriety, opening up about how he made a change after nearly "drinking myself to death."
